Monday’s pop-up health clinic at Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster city has been moved to Jan. 30 due to an impending snowstorm.

Presented by Lancaster Healthcare Rights to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the clinic will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the community center at the apartment complex at 520 East End Ave.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Monday. AccuWeather is calling for up to 4 inches of snow beginning Sunday night and ending Monday night.

Free KN95 and surgical masks will be available as part of the clinic. Free blood pressure and glucose screenings as well as assistance with state pardon and benefit applications also will be available.

Lancaster Healthcare Rights is a committee of Put People First! PA, a statewide grassroots organization campaigning for health care as a human right.

To volunteer for the pop-up clinic visit putpeoplefirstpa.org.