The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen at his residence over the weekend.

Savion Patterson was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 on the front porch of his home on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Police did not provide information on what Patterson was last seen wearing or where he may have gone to.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of Patterson are asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301.