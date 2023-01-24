Police are searching for a homeless Lancaster man who they charged with eight counts of illegally selling firearms and giving false testimony to police after his colleague disclosed their friendship to the police by ending a custody call saying "Love you."

Police said Isiah Taltoan, 28, bought 13 firearms, illegally sold at least 8 of them and gave false statements to the police.

Police started investigating Taltoan in September when his colleague, Quindon Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm. The gun was registered to Taltoan, who told police it was stolen from his girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

In December, police arrested Hill again and found him with another firearm registered to Taltoan. The police conducted a federal record check which showed Taltoan had purchased 13 guns in 2022 from Morrs Gun Range on Willow Street Pike and Jones Firearms LLC on Columbia Avenue, according to the complaint.

Taltoan said he had been homeless for the previous nine months and had been "couch surfing," or staying with friends. Police determined he registered his firearms to his mother's Lancaster address.

When questioned, Taltoan said he was missing four of the firearms he owned, claiming they were stolen from his backpack at a party, according to the complaint. When police asked him about Hill, Taltoan said he hardly knew him and did not have any recent contact with him.

Taltoan said he would check the information on the firearms for the police, but when they contacted him again, he refused to give them any more information and directed them to contact his lawyer, according to a criminal complaint.

During their investigation, police found phone recordings of Hill calling Taltoan after he had been apprehended by the police. During the call, Hill jokingly asked Taltoan not to be mad at him and indicated he had been with Taltoan not long ago.

Hill ended the call to Taltoan by saying "Love you," according to the complaint.

Police charged Taltoan with eight counts of illegal sale of a firearm, eight counts of unsworn falsifications, two counts of selling a firearm to an illegible transferee and two counts of conspiring to sell a firearm to an ineligible transferee.

Police are searching for Taltoan, who they believe is armed.

Police urge anyone with information about Taltoan to contact the District Attorney's Office at 717-295-2058 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.