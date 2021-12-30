Police are asking for public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday in Lancaster city.

Family members reported Nevayah Gray-Almodovar, who lives on Susquehanna Street, missing during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, December 28, Lancaster city police said.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and green- and blue-striped pajama pants, police said.

"Please help us locate Nevayah so that we can get her home safe during this holiday season," police said in a press release.