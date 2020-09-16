Rumors of officers using unmarked vans or cars to make arrests during recent protests are part of a false narrative being pushed on social media, Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said Wednesday morning.

In a release on CrimeWatch, Berkihiser said that officers were in full uniform when they made 13 arrests on Sunday and Monday.

The officers did use an unmarked detective car, which Berkihiser said is "easily recognizable as a police car and has emergency lights and [a] siren," in one of the arrests, Berkihiser said.

He added the car was used because "that was the car we had available."

The other arrests were made using clearly marked police cars.

"This misinformation is not only false but harmful to our community that is trying to heal and I would hate to think that this misinformation is being used to further divide our community and continue to plant seeds that further feed conspiracy theories and could possibly endanger the safety of our community, its residents and police officers," Berkihiser said.

The arrests came after protests on Sunday night and into Monday morning outside of the police station. Those protests started after 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was shot and killed by an officer on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance. Body camera footage released by officers appeared to show Munoz, who police say was armed with a knife, charge at the responding officer.

The officer then shot and killed Munoz, according to police.

