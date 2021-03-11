Police responded early Thursday morning to shots fired into an occupied residence in the 600 block of High Street, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Although two adults were inside at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

A witness reported several shots having been fired into a second floor bedroom, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or text LANCS plus the message to 847411. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.