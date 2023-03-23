Both McCaskey High School buildings, Lincoln Middle School and Full Circle Learning hybrid school were on lockdown this morning due to police activity in the area that was not related to the School District of Lancaster.

Lancaster City Police requested the lockdown of the buildings along Reservoir Street. The lockdown lasted approximately 45 minutes, beginning at 10:45 a.m. and ending at 11:40 a.m., according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand.

The district couldn’t comment further and deferred to city police. Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This was unrelated to any activity in the schools,” Aurand wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, police apprehended a man from Delaware County wanted for attempted homicide at an address in the 200 block of N. Reservoir Street. Lamon Bost was taken into custody without incident according to a release from Lancaster city police.

Families were notified of the lockdown via text message, Aurand said.

Full Circle host students grades one through four four days a week in person in the mornings but otherwise offers classes online.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.