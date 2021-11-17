PHILADELPHIA -- For more than two years, Nathan Nickel kept quiet.

It’s Lancaster city policy not to comment on pending litigation. It was also his lawyer’s legal advice.

But after a federal jury rejected Jessica Lopez’s claims that Nickel used excessive force in arresting her four years ago, Nickel could finally talk about why he thought Lopez sued him.

In a word, revenge.

Nickel said the first time he dealt with Lopez was because her one-time boyfriend was Kevin Major.

Major had been looking at life in prison for drug dealing, Nickel said. But Major also had information on a homicide Nickel was investigating, the October 2004 killing of Heather Nunn in her Pearl Street home in Lancaster.

Nunn's murder was unsolved for nearly five years until a civilian tip led police to the murder weapon. The discovery of the 32-caliber pistol led to charges against four men. The two men prosecutors said were most responsible, Edward Major and David Jordan, were convicted of murder charges and are serving life sentences.

Mistrials were declared for Michael Stewart and another man, Hayward Stewart, after jurors couldn't agree on their roles. Each later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and were sentenced to 8 to 23 months in prison.

Major testified for the prosecution against his cousin, Edward Major.

In exchange for Kevin Major’s cooperation, Nickel said he advocated for a reduction in time from the drug dealing case from life to 20 years.

Nickel said he realized Lopez held him responsible for Major’s sentence after he encountered her during one of last summer’s protests over social justice.

Lopez “called me out by name saying that I like to break up families. I like to lock innocent people up. It was her (boyfriend) who I spared his life by having him testify for me in that trial, which I got a (first-degree murder) conviction, …” Nickel said. “But ever since then. That's the reason for this.”

Lopez declined comment after the trial.

Nickel said when his attorney, David MacMain, argued to the jury that Lopez was motivated by revenge, “it was absolutely revenge, because I did nothing to this woman that would constitute any of these false allegations.”

Lopez initially claimed in her suit that Nickel groped her breasts in the back of his patrol car on Nov. 8, 2017, after driving her to the station following her initial arrest.

She had been acting strangely, ducking several times and moving about the back of the patrol car, he said. He stopped the car and found white powder all over Lopez and the back seat.

Lopez pleaded guilty in March 2018 to drug possession, evidence tampering and disorderly conduct stemming from drugs found as a result of the November stop. She served about the minimum of a six to 23 months prison sentence.

“She's ingesting drugs. And then you know, she knows the gig’s up because she's on probation. She's going to jail … And it was very apparent from the time that we started dealing with her (earlier that night) that she was playing ‘Let's Make a Deal’ the entire time because she knew she was trying to do everything she could to get out of the bad situation,” Nickel said.

“And whenever her back was completely against the wall, still handcuffed in the back of a car, destroying evidence in the back of the police car. She goes to Plan B which is: ‘He sexually assaulted me.’ You can't even describe that feeling. When you see your name on the front page of the paper. I get it. I'm a public servant on the lowest hanging fruit on a government tree. But that's not right.”

The jury heard none of that information though. The judge ruled it was not relevant to the narrow issue at hand: whether Nickel used excessive force.

Nickel said the whole ordeal changed him a bit, making him a little less outgoing and more guarded in his interactions with people.