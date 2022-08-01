On a warm summer evening earlier this month, Lancaster city police officers Andrew Williams and Shane Douglas-Snyder are patrolling in the southeast part of the city when a young boy standing on a park bench yells out.
“Do you want to see me do a backflip?”
Sure, Williams replies, as he stops his bicycle at Ewell Gantz Playground.
The boy does his flip and what follows is a several-minute exchange between several kids and the two officers.
Is this a real gun? Yes, Williams replies.
Does it hurt getting shot? “Thankfully, I’ve never been shot,” Williams says.
Williams tells the kids he has been shot with a Taser.
“I heard it tickles,” the boy says.
“It don’t tickle. I wish it tickled,” Williams replies.
Another boy shows off his wheelie-riding skills for the officers.
A couple of the boys ask if they can ride along and Douglas-Snyder tells them to come along. They ride along for several blocks, over to and down South Duke Street, before turning back.
It’s a fair bet the exchange wouldn’t have happened at all if the officers were in a patrol car.
And it’s the idea behind the revitalization of the city’s police bike patrol program.
“It's a better way of being able to connect with the community when you break down the barrier of the cruiser. So when (people) see you on a bicycle, you appear to be a little more friendlier and you can connect with the community a lot more,” said Williams.
Added Douglas-Snyder, “It's a lot easier to get face to face with people and get out into small areas.”
Looking forward to the past
The city debuted bike patrols in March 1993 with nine members, with a focus on community policing — that is, developing relationships with residents to gain and build trust. The city patrol followed the lead of Millersville University in 1991 and Lititz in 1992.
Over the years, the city’s bike patrol expanded — in 2005, 54 officers were trained on bikes — and its duties changed over time, at times focusing more on responding to calls than having officers ride around neighborhoods.
But by 2013, it had largely been disbanded, with officers on bikes assigned only in the Downtown Investment District.
A year ago, Mayor Danene Sorace said bike patrols would resume, noting residents had been asking for their return. Their resumption was part of changes made in the department following the social unrest that broke out across the country after the Memorial Day 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.
Sorace credited Chief Richard Mendez with working to bring bike patrols back when he was captain.
“It is great to see our officers and community connecting. The feedback from officers and community has been overwhelmingly positive. This is how we build trust,” Sorace said.
The department has about 30 officers trained on bikes, Mendez said. Officers go through a week of training provided by the International Police Mountain Bike Association and held at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. Training covers bike parts, riding and maneuverability, such as how to ride up and down steps and over curbs.
Last fall, the city used money from a federal grant to buy eight bikes. The department has 15 patrol bikes made by Trek, which cost $1,700 each (Trek, a long-established bike maker, prices its entry-level mountain bike at $499 and many of its bikes cost well over $2,000.) The department is also using donations from the Lancaster City Police Foundation to buy two electric pedal-assisted bikes and Mendez said he hopes to get a grant to buy two more of them.
“Being on bike was probably the best time on this job that I had,” Mendez said. “You can see so much more, meet many more people and it helps break the barrier that a vehicle presents.”
Residents welcome return
Mary Jo Gonzalez, who is the block captain of the first block of Chester Street, in the city’s southeast, said she was pleased to hear the bike patrols are back, though she hasn’t seen any yet.
“I thought when they were on the job we had a lot more security. There were enough of them spaced out,” she said.
The bike patrols, she said, “discouraged a lot of drug activity. We had guys who just thought they could set up shop on the corner.”
Fred Taylor, who lives in the city’s southeast, said he was also glad that the bike patrols have returned.
“You're pretty much close up with the police. It's more personable,” Taylor said.
Taylor said bikes can go places patrol vehicles can’t, or can’t as easily, such as on sidewalks and through grass or parking lots. And, he added, riding bikes can help police stay in shape.
Williams and Douglas-Snyder rode with LNP|LancasterOnline for about eight miles over several hours.
They rolled through Culliton Park in the southwest, exchanging pleasantries with picnickers, kids playing basketball and adults playing softball. They also rode through the southeast, over to Reservoir and Musser parks before heading to Franklin & Marshall College and Buchanan Park by way of Linear Park and then wrapping up for the night with a stop at Crystal Park as the sun began to set.
Williams and Douglas-Snyder didn’t come across any crimes in progress or quality of life issues to report. When they are the first to respond to a call, the reaction can be surprising, which highlights another benefit.
“We don't have sirens on the bikes. So you don't hear us coming. You don't hear a car door shut. And you don't see a big cruiser coming down the street,” Williams said. “I've had a couple times where people may have thought about running and because they were thrown off by the fact that they didn't see us coming or hear us coming. They didn't really have that opportunity because they were just in shock.”