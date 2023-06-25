Lancaster’s police department is looking to hire a social worker.

The position, one of two in the department, has been open since last fall when Leilany Tran, who started in September 2019 as the department’s first social worker, left. Grace Mentzer, the other, has been in the role for more than two years.

Police social workers largely refer people who officers are dispatched to after a call to 911, but the call turns out to be a non-police matter. They include mental health issues, homelessness, aging concerns and substance use.

The department started advertising the position in the fall. While some people were interviewed, no one was hired. Chief Richard Mendez said he doesn’t think the difficulty in hiring is specific to police departments.

“I think it’s just overall hard to fill positions,” Mendez said. “I think the workforce is short in every position.”

The job

“We value the program and have seen the benefits. The police social workers have helped many get the services they need,” Mendez said. “It’s a rewarding position, and I’d encourage qualified people to apply.”

Mentzer really loves her job, she said. She started in January 2021, following a 2020 commitment to changes made by Mayor Danene Sorace after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. The killing spawned protests nationwide, including in Lancaster city.

Before joining the police department, Mentzer, 40, worked for Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and, before that, for the county’s Children and Youth and Probation and Parole departments.

Generally, social workers can specialize in areas such as mental health, drug and alcohol use disorders, or in school settings, Mentzer said.

Police social work encompasses all of them and more, “because you never know what kind of call you're going to respond to,” Mentzer said.

Mentzer isn’t dispatched with police, let alone on her own, though that is a misconception about police social workers. Mentzer uses the county’s dispatch system on her computer and a radio tuned to the police frequency to assess if she might want to respond to a call.

But the majority of work comes from referrals from officers who initially respond, Mentzer said. Sometimes, people will walk into the police station in need of help and be directed to her.

In any of those scenarios, the job becomes “assessing the person and figuring out what the immediate need is and how you can support them through that process, and then connecting them to the appropriate resource based on what they're presenting at that time,” she said.

“Any time there's a call for mental health. I call crisis intervention because we collaborate: Hey, do you have any history on this person? How can I better support them? This is how they're presenting. And then I assess whether I feel like they need to go to the hospital (if) they’re at high risk of harming self or others,” Mentzer said.

Among other agencies social workers collaborate are the Lancaster County Food Hub, Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition outreach workers and Second Chance.

Freeing up officers

Mentzer handled 583 referrals last year. Nearly half — 49% — involved mental health. People in need of shelter make up the second-highest category at 11%, followed by aging concerns at 9%. Things such as child behavioral concerns, domestic disturbances, and substance use make up most of the rest of the referrals.

Having social workers handle those issues allows police officers — who are the first responders when someone calls 911 — to get back to actual police work.

“Our police social workers have been able to connect residents with the social services they need sooner, before further intervention from a police officer is needed,” said Amber Strazzo Righter, communications manager for the city.

At times, there is reluctance and mistrust that Mentzer and police work to overcome.

“Sometimes I will have people say, ‘Oh, an officer did tell me to come and talk to you, but I don't want to go into the police station,’” Mentzer said. She tells them she, as a social worker, is there to help and so are the police.

Mel Wilson was on staff with the National Association of Social Workers for 20 years until he retired about 18 months ago. He now consults with the association. For most of his time there, he managed its office of social justice and human rights.

He credited Lancaster with adding a second position and seeking to fill it.

“For police it should be two things. One, certainly to respond to mental health issues in the appropriate way and two, to really avoid and avert any kinds of encounters that can turn violent … and we understand that these encounters don't necessarily have to happen,” Wilson said. “And so that's why Lancaster,I think, is buying into it. Also because it's a good structure model.”

Gauging success

It can be difficult to gauge success, Mentzer said. The same people may cycle through social services more than once, and her direct involvement also ends after connecting people with services.

“Someone agreeing to even accept my help, that to me is a small success, and connecting them with the appropriate resource is another success. And then following through with what I recommended,” Mentzer said.

One memorable instance involved a homeless woman with severe mental illness, including auditory and visual hallucinations.Mentzer worked with the Food Hub, who had the woman involuntarily committed so she could get treatment.

Later, the woman came to visit Mentzer, “just thanking me and now she has her own place. She was no longer homeless. And then I helped connect her to get medical assistance and benefits. So that to me was such a success."