Lancaster city police continue to investigate Monday's shooting that left one city man dead and injured another.

Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, was killed inside the Prince of Subs on South Prince Street. He died at a local hospital.

The other man wounded in the shooting was security guard Chris Johnson, who has worked security at Prince of Subs for 30 years, WGAL reported. Police have not released the name of the injured man, but Johnson spoke with WGAL.

"There was nothing I could do to help him and that makes me feel bad. He looked at me in my eyes, I just keep seeing that and haven't been able to sleep," Johnson told WGAL.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday that Sanchez was shot multiple times, but he could not say how many or where because the investigation was continuing.

Amanda Brown said at a vigil Monday that her son was enjoying himself when someone shot him in the face, chest and leg in the restaurant’s vestibule.

City police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said police were looking over surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Paul Dano, who owns the Prince of Subs, said he was in shock and didn't want talk about the shooting. He said he didn't know what he will do with the restaurant, which was open for takeout Wednesday, though inside dining was closed.

Stoltzfus said the restaurant, about two blocks southwest of Penn Square at South Prince and West Farnum streets, isn't considered a nuisance bar and police have not had problems there in recent years.

Sanchez sold cars, his mother said, and he worked at Manheim Auto Auction. He was the father of two boys, Luis, 13, and Jayce, 5, and was expecting another child with his girlfriend.