The Lancaster City Bureau of Police issued a warning Tuesday morning to Kia and Hyundai owners about a critical security threat in their cars that has resulted in thousands of vehicles being stolen nationwide over the past two years.

The bureau said it has received an increase in calls related to vehicle theft, specifically Kia vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundai vehicles made between 2015 to 2021, because of a security problem. The issue was popularized over social media in 2022, showing the cars lack a part in the steering column that allows thieves to start the vehicle with a screwdriver or USB cable, according to the Associated Press.

The warning from Lancaster police said the car companies have developed a theft deterrent software for the vehicles missing the security part and will provide it free to vehicle owners. The tweet advised residents to call Hyundai at 800-633-5151 or Kia at 800-333-4542 to get information about the upgrade.

Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus said the department will release the city’s theft numbers soon, and the department is compiling cases for a new release. He said the department wanted to get an initial warning out ahead of the release for the sake of residents.

According to data from Pennsylvania State Police, 76 motor vehicle thefts have been reported in Lancaster County so far in 2023, compared to 314 total last year.

The vehicle security issues are a national problem, with attorneys general in 17 states, including Pennsylvania, requesting the federal government issue a recall on millions of vehicles. According to the AP, Kia and Hyundai have both responded by saying the free upgrades they offered adequately address any security concerns.

The AP reported that despite the existence of security patches, many cities are still experiencing high rates of vehicle theft in 2023, as many drivers still have not upgraded their vehicle security.