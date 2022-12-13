Update: Man who shot two people in Lancaster city on Sunday night died of self-inflicted wound: chief

Lancaster city police are investigating a woman officers found dead Monday as a homicide.

City officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a residence in the 900 block of N. Lime St. for a welfare check and found a dead person inside, police said. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the woman as 35-year-old Courtney D. Cooper and said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Lancaster city police chief Richard Mendez said Tuesday morning that a man shot her before shooting two other people on East Liberty Street near North Shippen Street. Mendez said Cooper and the shooter knew each other.

Officers later found the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a foot alley between the 400 blocks of Ice Avenue and East Ross Street. EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries sometime on Monday afternoon, Mendez said Tuesday.

Diamantoni identified that man as Derek Stewart, of Lancaster, but he didn't have an age. He ruled Stewart's death a suicide.