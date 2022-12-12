Lancaster city police are investigating a death they’re calling suspicious following a welfare check Monday morning.

City officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a residence in the 900 block of N. Lime St. for a welfare check and found a dead person inside, police said.

Detectives from the bureau’s Criminal Investigative Division and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, but police did not release other details. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he could not release the individual’s name as of 11:10 a.m.

The suspicious death is just two blocks away from a shooting and standoff on Sunday night that left three people wounded in the 300 block of East Liberty St. Two people were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and officers later found a third person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Ice Ave. That person was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Monday morning.