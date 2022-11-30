Lancaster city police are investigating the city's second homicide in three days.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of South Marshall Street about 11 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive person with injuries. Police said they have no one in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the victim is an adult male who appears to have been shot. An autopsy will be done Thursday or Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call 717-735-3301.

It's the city's second fatal shooting this week, and the third in the county.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, was shot and killed and another man was shot and injured inside the Prince of Subs on South Prince Street.

Diamantoni said Sanchez was shot multiple times, but he could not say how many or where because the investigation was continuing.

No one has been charged in Sanchez's death.

Also on Wednesday, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia.