Two different men who were out walking early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 24, were harassed or assaulted by a man with a gun, they reported to Lancaster city police.

At around 5:37 a.m., a man who was walking his dog near North Arch and Grant streets reported to police that a man got out of a red SUV and shouted at him, "get off my streets," while holding a gun and walking toward the man, according to police.

The man from the SUV then fired the gun and threatened to shoot the man before getting back in the SUV and leaving the area, police said.

Less than 20 minutes later and less than a quarter-mile away, another man reported to police that he was walking on North Charlotte Street at 5:55 a.m. when two males approached him.

One of the males told him to give him all his belongings and then pulled out a handgun from his pocket, police said.

"A struggle ensued," police said, and the gun went off. The gunman and the other male ran and the victim was able to collect his belongings.

Both men describe the shooter as a tall, skinny Black or Hispanic man, police said.

Lancaster city police are still investigating the incidents, public information officer Lt. Bill Hickey said.

Later that same morning, another man was robbed and assaulted on Pearl Street. Police charged two juveniles as adults in that incident.

