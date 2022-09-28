Police are investigating a report of a gunshot in Lancaster city after what a neighbor described as an altercation following a crash.

Officers responded shortly after noon Wednesday to the area of West Lemon and Nevin streets for a reported shooting. An officer at the scene said a single gunshot rang out after a minor crash and ensuing altercation between two people, but they left before police arrived. The officer said police don’t know if anyone was hit by the shot, and there was no victim at the scene when police arrived.

There were construction workers working around the intersection, but a neighbor said that they were away from the intersection when the incident happened. The construction workers did not see what happened.

Franklin and Marshall college sent out an email to students and faculty informing them about “a recent incident that has been described as a drive-by shooting,” the email read. The intersection where the crash and shooting happened is in the area of F&M’s Shadek-Fackenthal Library.

Police continue to investigate.