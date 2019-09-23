Lancaster city police have identified the man fatally shot in the city's southeast section Monday and police were still searching for his killer.

Pedro Almodovar, 36, of Hazel Street, was shot about 11:06 a.m. as he sat in the passenger seat of an SUV parked in the 300 block of Howard Avenue, police said. A woman was the SUV's driver and she was unharmed.

The shooter came up to the passenger side and shot Almodovar at least once in the torso, then walked away, police said.

Police were called. An officer removed Almodovar from the SUV and police and emergency medical providers worked on him, but he died at the scene.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police said the investigation indicates Almodovar and the shooter knew one another and that the shooting was not random.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-735-3301, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.