Two Lancaster city police animals received heartfelt send-offs last week as they headed into retirement.

Police horse Charlie, age 16, was partnered with Officer Greg Berry and was the city's youngest Mounted Patrol horse, but Charlie has developed arthritis and can no longer remain on active duty.

K9 Stryker has been with the police since April 2016, partnered with K9 Officer John Reppert, but a genetic heart condition was found in the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that makes it risky to place him in high-stress situations.

Charlie has been placed with a family farm in Lebanon County, while Stryker is now a pet in the Reppert household.

The animals' careers were celebrated with a final city patrol Tuesday, Dec. 10, and a ceremony Dec. 11 at the Mounted Patrol stables in Long's Park.