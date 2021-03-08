After Ricardo Muñoz was fatally shot last September by a Lancaster police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, some people asked: Why didn’t the department’s social worker respond?

After all, wasn’t that just the kind of situation — a domestic disturbance involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis — that the position was intended to help with?

In a word, no, or at least not exactly in Muñoz’s case.

Muñoz's family was seeking mental health care for their loved one. But in doing so, one of his sisters told a 911 dispatcher that her brother was not taking his medication for his diagnosed schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The sister also said her brother was being aggressive, had punched the inside of a car and was trying to break into his mother's home.

A potential domestic violence situation involving a mentally ill person is not something the police department’s two social workers were hired to handle.

And that misconception, said Leilani Tran, the first social worker hired by the department, is something she’s had to clear up over her 18 months on the job with a variety of people she has encountered, both on the job and off.

“They think you're responding to the shooting or murder or you know whatever. These are the misperceptions that you find yourself having to educate other people you interact with,” Tran, 31, who started in September 2019, said in an interview in early February.

The position was conceived in 2018 with the goal of helping the 135-officer department assess the mental health and social service needs of people they come across and connect residents with appropriate services.

Now-retired Capt. Sonja Stebbins proposed the idea after studying the concept at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff & Command, which provides advanced administrative and executive training for police officials.

So while a social worker was never going to arrest anyone or be first on the scene in a dangerous situation, one goal of hiring one for the department was to create more time for police to do the actual work of policing.

Doubling down

In the 18 months since starting in the position in September 2019, Tran, 31, has referred more than 400 cases for social work.

Issues she deals with include mental health, domestic violence, neighbor disputes, problems associated with homelessness, hunger, poverty and the city’s aging population.

Take the aging population.

Before Tran’s arrival, if, say, an adult child living out-of-town could not reach an an elderly parent who lived alone, the child might call 911 and ask that an officer be dispatched to do a welfare check. Now, Tran would get that call and is able to assess the situation and, if necessary, refer the person to a social service agency.

Tran might also help calm a victim of domestic violence during an interview. Or help someone in a mental health crisis understand that she is there to help them, not arrest them.

So far, the position has been considered a success. Earlier this year, Grace Metzer, 38, of Manheim Township, started as the department’s second social worker. She’ll primarily work evenings while Tran continues dayside.

Like Tran, Metzer has a background in social work. She worked for the county’s Children and Youth and Probation and Parole departments and most recently for Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, one of 29 entities in the state that provide education services to schools.

Knowledge sharing

Sgt. Donald Morant, of the department’s community engagement office, supervises the social workers.

When Tran started, he said, some officers were reluctant to call her, which he attributed to the creation of any new position. But, he said, they’ve since come around and “and it’s been the best thing since sliced bread.”

For example, he said, if officers are dealing with a 302 commitment - the term commonly used for an involuntary examination and treatment and taken from the state's Mental Health Procedures Act section - officers can hand the person over to Tran, when appropriate, and get back to policing.

“We don’t like to have to arrest somebody who is mentally ill,” Morant said.

Once the social worker program got underway, Morant said, he was surprised to see how often police were dealing with mental health issues, though he did not have hard numbers.

Before she started, Tran said, officers would have to arrange services themselves or do what they could to mitigate the situation with the knowledge they had.

“One of the things coming onto this job is not only being able to support officers to (put the person in touch with) surrounding agencies, but also making the officers aware of what services do exist within Lancaster city and how I can support them if they are on a call on their own,” Tran said.

Services change and new partnerships come along, which officers may not be aware of, she said. Informing them is part of the social worker’s job.

Partnerships

Kristin Labezius, a mental health case manager at Community Services Group, said she’s typically in contact with Tran three times a week. It may be about a family experiencing hunger or homelessness or any number of other issues.

“There’s all kinds of insecurities that our community deals with,” she said, adding that the pandemic has exacerbated mental health problems.

Labezius said she’s pleased the police department has hired Tran and added a second social worker.

“I’ve been really pleased with the outcomes and amount of progress she’s been able to make,” Labezius said of Tran. “She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty and do what it takes. She has a wonderful ability to connect with people.”

Likewise, Rebecca Saner, Lancaster County Food Hub’s outreach programs coordinator, said Tran has been an asset.

“Leilani is actually out building relationships in the community. Maybe it’s on a police call, maybe it's something else,” she said.

“The most crucial thing we're seeing is that the basic role is just building relationships … If there is a space that we need to be serving in, having her out there as an extra set of eyes certainly helps,” Saner said.

Morant and Tran would like to see the department hire more social workers to cover overnights and weekends, but for now, there are no plans and funding is always a concern.