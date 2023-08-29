A displaced grave marker that was made over four decades ago was found earlier this month in Lancaster city far from its original intended destination — Jamaica.

Lancaster city police announced Tuesday afternoon they found the family of Ann E. Graham, whose grave marker from 1978 was uncovered on the 800 block of North Queen Street earlier this month.

A family member, according to police, confirmed the grave marker was intended to be shipped to Jamaica in the 1970s but never made it there.

Police said they don’t know where the grave marker has been for the last 40 years or how it ended up on North Queen Street.

On Aug. 16, a displaced headstone slated “Mother, Ann. E. Graham, 1912-1978” was discovered behind a city residence. Since then, police and civilians alike have been attempting to solve the mystery.

Haldy-Keener Memorials in West Lampeter Township came forward with a receipt showing the tombstone was bought from them in 1979, and the headstone was said to be shipped to Jamaica.

“Thank you to all who helped us solve this mystery by sharing Ann’s story and providing our department with numerous leads,” police said Tuesday. “It is because of your help that we are able to return this piece of history back to where it belongs.”