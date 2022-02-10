Editor's note: An earlier version gave the incorrect academy.

The Lancaster City police department is engaged in an expanded recruiting effort to diversify its force as it fills open positions and prepares for anticipated retirements.

Recruiters are visiting area colleges and running targeted campaigns on Facebook and Instagram to draw interest. And, for the first time in years, the department is offering its own qualifying test in March for slots at training at Harrisburg Area Community College or Alvernia College starting in July.

That’s in addition to its ongoing participation in a county-wide testing consortium offered each September where candidates test for a position at any county department, with recruits attending the academy the following January.

The deadline for the March test is Monday. Already, about 100 people have signed up, said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, who heads the 20-member recruiting team.

In the past, just a couple officers were involved with recruitment, Stoltzfus said. The expanded team now includes younger and older officers and a pregnant officer, he said, adding he told the pregnant officer that her participation would demonstrate the department’s support of those who choose to have children.

While acknowledging that the perception of police nationwide has tarnished in recent years, Stoltzfus and two younger officers who are on the recruiting team said policing is still a noble profession offering plenty of opportunity.

“We have a highly professional, dedicated, excellent group of officers,” in Lancaster, Stoltzfus, 41, said during a recent interview alongside Officers Steve Maenza and Ziyi Skatz.

Maenza, 26, joined the department about 18 months ago and plans on staying for 25 years.

“I want to make sure that I'm a part of the process to be hiring qualified candidates that not only can do the job, but these are people that we go through critical incidents with, and you're gonna create relationships,” Maenza said, explaining why he got involved with the department’s recruiting effort.

Skatz, 29, who has been on the force more than five years, talked about the opportunity to serve the community. Skatz decided to become a police officer after working for Lancaster EMS, seeing policing as a way to serve the community in a greater capacity.

The recruiting team is racially diverse, though the current effort is not specifically targeting minority applicants, Stoltzfus said.

“We’re really trying to show we are a diverse department and our goal is to look like our community,” Stoltzfus said.

Achieving that goal means recruiting locally.

“We're in a very diverse city. So we're targeting recruiting in our city. And we know that that's going to draw a more diverse crowd to our testing,” Stoltzfus said. However, officers are not required to live in the city.

Lancaster’s population is about 38% Hispanic or Latino, 40% white and 17% black, according to recent U.S. Census data. That’s not reflected in the department's racial and gender breakdown, which as of December was 110 white males, eight Black males, seven Hispanic males, eight white females, one Hispanic female and one Asian female.

The department is budgeted for 145 sworn officers and currently has 134 officers. Another 25 are eligible to retire this year, but not all of them are expected to, Stoltzfus said. Officers must retire at age 60.

Given the department’s size, policing in Lancaster offers a lot of opportunities and great benefits, Stoltzfus said.

Starting salary is around $57,500, with overtime regularly available, and a benefits package worth another $15-$20,000 a year, he said.

The department has four K9 positions, a mounted horse unit, and an officer can climb the ranks to detective in seven years — something that might take twice as long in a smaller department, he said. The department has 24 detective positions.

“We want educated officers, college graduates. … (W)e don't just want criminal justice degrees, we want sociology, we want psychology, we want people with business experience …” Stoltzfus said. “If you have a degree in, say, finance, there's a whole career track that you could make use of that specific degree in this building.”

