Lancaster city detectives have renewed a request for help from the public for information on the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Benjamin Omar Ramos of Rolridge Avenue.

Ramos died a day after he was stabbed at the 900 block of Fremont Street on June 12, 2019, according to police.

Police interviewed witnesses after responding to a fight at the 900 block of Fremont Street. Upon arrival, police found Ramos suffering from a stab wound to the torso, according to the news release.

Preliminary police reports said Ramos’s stabbing happened during a fight between two groups of people, and Lancaster city police canvassed the surrounding neighborhood for witnesses.

Police urge anyone with any information about the incident to call 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Tips can also be submitted online, at lancasterpolice.com or by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous, according to police.