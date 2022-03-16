Lancaster city police are asking the public for help in finding a man who has been missing since last week.

Gregory Eshbach, 36, was last seen by his family March 9, police said in a news release.

Eshbach, who was described as being 5-foot-6 and about 200 pounds, was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black Nike shoes.

A missing person report was filed Monday, police said.

Anyone with information as to Eshbach’s whereabouts is urged to call their local police department or Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300.