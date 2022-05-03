Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Lancaster city man who was wanted for carrying a firearm he was prohibited from having.

Angel Miguel Rojas, 46, was arrested sometime on Monday, according to a news release from city police. No other details about his arrest were released.

Lancaster police issued the warrant for Rojas on Feb. 8 after police say he crashed his vehicle into houses on the 600 block of Hershey Avenue. Police determined he was the driver and found a firearm in the vehicle.

Rojas is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and traffic related offenses.

According to court records Rojas previously pleaded guilty to felonies and misdemeanors in 2017 for having a firearm with altered serial numbers and carrying a firearm without a license.