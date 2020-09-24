Lancaster city police's Selective Enforcement Unit made 19 arrests earlier this month in Binns Park after complaints about selling and using drugs sparked an investigation.

Of the 19 arrested, six were homeless, including a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Most of the people arrested were charged with drug delivery, drug possession or possession with intent to deliver, according to city police. Most of the arrests happened during the second week of September.

Twelve people were charged with felonies.

Undercover officers purchased drugs from the charged dealers, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said, adding that some of the people charged served as "mediaries."

"The park had become filled with litter, debris, discarded food items and had general unsanitary conditions in many areas," police said in a press release.

Thirteen of those arrested were charged with deliver of synthetic cannabis (also known as K2) and criminal conspiracy; others were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine.

One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police also said that one of the men that was charged − Victor Saez − had brass knuckles with a knife on him.

Preliminary hearings for the 12 charged with felony counts were scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, seven of which waived their preliminary hearings.

District Judge Bruce Roth ordered the charges for the other five people to be bound over to Lancaster County Court, the district attorney's office said.

The 17-year-old girl's charges were filed through Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.

Here's a list of those charged and what they were charged with, according to the police. Bail amounts are based on current court dockets.

- Victor Saez, 21, homeless. Charged with delivery of synthetic cannabinoids (K2), criminal conspiracy to deliver, possession with intent to deliver K2, prohibited paraphernalia and prohibited offense weapons (brass knuckles with a knife). Bail set at $250,000.

- David Cotton, 39, homeless. Charged with delivery of K2 and criminal conspiracy. Bail set at $10,000.

- Carlos Flores, 38, homeless. Charged with delivery of K2 and criminal conspiracy. Bail set at $250,000.

- Travis Moore, 38, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy to deliver and theft. Bail set at $250,000.

- Michael Peters, 28, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of K2. Bail set at $250,000.

- Gabriel Martinez-Cintron, 29, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of K2, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver K2. Bail set at $500,000.

- Jose Santana-Lao, 29, unknown address. Charged with two counts of delivery of K2 and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Bail set at $100,000.

- Omar Vazquez, 28, of Lancaster. Charged with possession of paraphernalia, traffic-related summary warrants and two criminal warrants. Bail set at $5,000.

- Jose Cedeno-Malave, 19, of Lancaster. Charged with possession of K2. No bail because charge is a summary offense.

- David Williams, 44, of Lancaster. Charged with deliver of crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy to deliver and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. Bail was reduced from $1 million to $200,000.

- Andrew Kubik, 31, homeless. Charged with two counts of delivery of K2 and two counts of conspiracy to deliver. Bail set at $100,000.

- Rosa Velasquez, 28, homeless. Charged with delivery of K2 and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bail set at $250,000 unsecured.

- Alfedo Santiago-Tirado, 32, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of K2 and conspiracy to deliver of a controlled substance. Bail reduced from $250,000 to $100,000.

- Gregory Williams, 55, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of K2 and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bail set at $250,000.

- Dawn McCloskey, 35, homeless. Charged with delivery of a non-controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver a non-controlled substance. Bail set at $250,000, according to police.

- David Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 42, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of a non-controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver, possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl and a warrant for theft. Bail set at $250,000.

- Samuel Troatt, 57, of Lancaster. Charged with delivery of K2 and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bail set at $250,000, according to police.

- Lisa Hoffman, 39, of East Petersburg. Arrested on a bench warrant.

- 17-year-old girl, homeless. Charged with possession of K2, disorderly conduct and harassment.

(Mugshots can be found here)