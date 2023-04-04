Lancaster city is planning a new 1.1-mile bike path along Broad and Chesapeake streets, and inviting residents to comment on the project.

A meeting and open house Thursday night will showcase plans for the proposed path, which would connect the city’s south side and east end. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Thaddeus Stevens College’s Schuler Learning Resource Center, located 750 E. King St.

Residents will also be able to learn about the project and post comments throughout April at engage.cityoflancasterpa.gov.

Officials with the city’s Department of Public Works, which is leading the project, say their goal is to reduce crashes and vehicle speeds along Broad and Chesapeake, while improving conditions for people who walk and bike there.

The Department chose the route because it includes multiple parks and schools, and a section of Broad Street with an elevated number of crashes. The county’s active transportation plan, adopted in 2019, included the path in its recommendations for a citywide bike network.