Lancaster city’s drinking water system is on track for more than $10 million in upgrades intended to ensure uninterrupted service to ratepayers even during emergency situations.

That’s the case after it was announced Wednesday that the city was awarded a $10.55 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

The loan is expected to cover the cost of installing three emergency power generators, as well as the construction of 7,500 feet of water main, according to the announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

“Investments in clean water infrastructure ensure that our new normal is built upon safe and secure facilities that Pennsylvania can rely on,” Wolf said in a statement.

In Lancaster, water passes through two treatment facilities before flowing through the faucets of ratepayers in the city and some surrounding municipalities, according to information shared by Christine Volkay-Hilditch, the city’s wastewater bureau manager.

And city officials have a responsibility — by state regulators’ mandate — to ensure that system continues to provide clean drinking water in the case of an emergency power outage.

To meet that goal, city officials intend to install three emergency power generators, which will run on diesel fuel, according to Volkay-Hilditch.

The plan calls for generators and adjacent fuel tanks to be installed at the city’s Conestoga and Susquehanna water treatment plants, as well as its Susquehanna Low Service Pumping Station, which pumps water from the Susquehanna River to be treated.

The generators are expected to create enough electricity to power the entire operation.

“When power is lost from the electric company … the generators will power up and start generating power,” Volkay-Hilditch said. “Power will then come from the generators instead of the electric company. When utility power is restored, the generators turn off. This all occurs automatically, so there is no downtime.”

In addition to the generator work, the loan is expected to cover the installation of 7,500 feet of sewer main within the Millersville Pike right-of-way.

According to city officials, the $10 million loan likely will cover all project expenses, and if not, they will request additional funding. City officials did not provide estimated construction start or completion dates.

Design work is already complete, according to city officials.

According to Wolf’s Wednesday announcement, two other Lancaster County projects also received funding.

The Lancaster County Conservation District was awarded a $402,880 grant for the installation of a manure storage and transfer system at the Levi Fisher farm.

And Warwick Township was awarded a $556,730 grant for the installation of a manure removal and transfer system at the Jeff Balmer farm.

