Lancaster’s first new affordable housing development in a generation won approval from the city’s Planning Commission on Wednesday night, though it’s unclear if construction will begin anytime soon.

The project, from Lancaster-based nonprofit developer HDC MidAtlantic, calls for 48 one-bedroom apartments and 16 one-bedroom apartments for lower-income households. The site for the development is 213 College Ave., across the street from the former St. Joseph Hospital in Chestnut Hill in the city’s west end.

HDC officials have said the units would be reserved for households with annual incomes between $11,000 and $40,000, and 12 units would be reserved for people with physical disabilities.

A handful of residents from the surrounding neighborhood attended the meeting at Lancaster City Council chambers, most of whom had been to past meetings involving the development.

Though planning commission approvals are typically the last ones developers need from the city to obtain building permits and begin construction, the 213 College Ave. project still has other hurdles to clear.

First, the approval came with 11 different conditions the developer still needs to satisfy before the project can move forward, such as reporting of building costs, maintenance agreements and plans for lighting for the development’s outdoor parking lot.

Second, a historic rise in construction costs has forced HDC to pursue additional financing from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The agency last week issued rules on how it plans to distribute $150 million in federal recovery money from the American Rescue Plan Act to tax-credit-funded affordable housing projects like that planned for 213 College Ave.

On Wednesday night, Dana Hanchin, president of HDC, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the organization is eligible under the rules for an additional $4 million in financing from the commonwealth to help meet the increased costs.

“We are working through that guidance now with them, and there’s a process by which we’re requesting that assistance,” Hanchin said.

HDC had originally estimated the project cost at $15.4 million, but HDC officials said Wednesday night they don’t have an updated final cost yet.

But the extra money from the state likely won’t close the project’s financing gap entirely, HDC officials said. The developer is now seeking out other financing sources, including a $3.2-million grant request to Lancaster County from its own share of ARPA money.

Court challenge

HDC MidAtlantic is also still fighting a zoning appeal filed in February by nearby residents who have argued the 64-unit building would not fit with neighborhood’s townhome-lined blocks.

The case is currently in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. At the planning commission meeting , one of the appellants, Michelle Lagrassa, said the group will exhaust all appeals and take the case up to the state Supreme Court if necessary.

“As I am sure you are aware, the time frame for these appeals are endless and could set back this project three to five years, with no resolution or a win for the plaintiff and endless grant money spent on attorney fees,” Lagrassa said.

Several residents also spoke Wednesday night against the development or raised concerns about some of the specifics of HDC’s designs.

Residents who live on 600 block of West Chestnut Street said they are worried the five-story building’s proximity to their backyard property lines could pose safety issues and reduced access to their homes in case of emergency like a fire.

Much of the southern wall of the proposed building will leave just a 12-foot gap between the rear of their properties. Part of the new structure will rise over an existing parking deck that is largely at ground level.

Another portion of the building will be even closer, less than six feet away, the same as an existing one-story building on the site.

In a previous meeting before the city’s Historical Commission in June, Lancaster city Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said a lack of access to one side of a building in Lancaster city is not unusual. Lancaster city firefighters are trained for such situations, he said.

“In my professional opinion, I do not believe (the development) increases the safety risk of any residents in the area,” Hutchinson said in June.

The added costs and court challenge mean a date for construction is still unclear, Hanchin said.