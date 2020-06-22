Price gouging attempts at a Lancaster city pharmacy have been halted after the business sold hundreds of N95 face masks for $8 each, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said.

Regional Discount Pharmacy, located at 910 South Duke St., has entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance with the attorney general's office after an investigation.

The pharmacy sold 353 face masks at $8 each, the attorney general's office said. An increase of more than 20% is considered price gouging under the Price Gouging Act.

Regional Discount Pharmacy is required to pay $1,765 in civil penalties, as well as an additional restitution of $741.30 for customers who purchased masks.

Anyone who purchased an N95 mask from the pharmacy between March 6 and June 22 can be eligible for restitution and should file a complaint form before Aug. 24.