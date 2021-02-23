Lancaster city officials want input as they seek ways to make South Duke Street safer and easier to navigate as part of an effort to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

The city plans to spend $2.1 million for streetscape improvements on a half-mile stretch of South Duke Street from Church Street to Chesapeake Street. Suggestions from residents and others who use the area will be considered during the development in March of a concept plan, which will be unveiled by early June. To provide input, citizens should register for Engage Lancaster at engage.cityoflancasterpa.com.

The city’s South Duke Street Mobility Project is part of the Vision Zero Action Plan, an international effort the city joined last year that has a goal of eliminating all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries. The city’s work along South Duke Street will be paid for using $1.47 million in state transportation grants and $630,000 from city bond funds.

South Duke Street was selected for improvements at the request of residents in the area, city officials said.

In 2007, a $1 million project added a concrete median strip, some angled parking, sidewalk “bulb outs” and two traffic signals on South Duke Street, between Church and Dauphin streets. That improved section represents about half the area now being targeted for additional upgrades.