Even the brightest koi are barely visible beneath the cloudy, emerald waters of the Long’s Park lake.

Visitors said the dramatic color change happened after Memorial Day weekend. Lancaster city officials said temperature rise is the likely culprit.

Lancaster city resident and frequent park visitor Jeremy Denlinger said the water appeared normal on Memorial Day, but when he arrived on Tuesday afternoon a green sheen was visible from the parking lot.

“You could still see the fish sometimes when they’re right at the surface,” Denlinger said on Wednesday, “but before you could definitely see more.”

Two dead fish were visible in the pond on Wednesday afternoon. Lancaster city Communications Manager Amber Strazzo Righter said park staff counted five dead fish over the past 10 days.

“That’s pretty normal for this time of year,” Strazzo Righter said. “There’s usually a small kill in the spring that they think has to do with mating season.”

John Repetz, community relations coordinator at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said the south-central regional office has not received any reports of concerns regarding Long’s Park.

The 3-acre lake is spring-fed. Warming temperatures will affect the surface waters, which could create color change, Strazzo Righter said.

Park staff do add approved food coloring to the water to help limit photosynthesis and keep algae at bay, Strazzo Righter said. She had no record of a recent dye application.

Tom Bott, a retired scientist from Stroud Water Research Center, said dye can be an effective tool to limit algae growth. Bott said photos of the lake appear to show suspended algae, likely a consequence of the lake’s combination of sunlight, sediment, dead fish and waterfowl.

If the dye doesn’t work to control algae, Bott said the city would have to consider sediment removal, which would require draining the pond and bringing in bulldozers.

“Another thing that people do is add fish that like to eat algae,” Bott added.

The park is undergoing construction to convert an area at the northern end into a wetland, and some of that work does border the lake. Strazzo Righter said crews have made an effort to minimize the impact of their work.

“They were very careful to not wash it off the way they would normally because that would have gone into the lake,” Strazzo Righter said, “and they didn’t want that to happen.”

Visitors express concern

Manor Township resident Nelson Staffieri visits Long’s Park every day.

“The water clarity has changed from yesterday,” Staffieri said during his Wednesday afternoon walk.

No fountains were on in the lake on Wednesday, and Staffieri wondered if that could be contributing to the cloudiness of the water.

Strazzo Righter said the fountains have not been installed yet for the season.

“At the current depth of the water, the fountain could not operate properly. They would suck up mud and debris, which would be harmful to the engines on the aerator,” Strazzo Righter said. “The air bubble system and the aerators should be installed much later this summer. We will be working with the recommendations of the engineers from the wetland project.”

Staffieri said he hasn’t observed dead fish, but he is concerned about the level of debris in the water.

“See what I mean about the trash bags and everything?” Staffieri asked, pointing to floating plastic on the water’s edge.

Lancaster County resident Bryce Woerner also said Wednesday the lake has seemed dirty this spring.

“I wonder if the green is actually helping,” Woerner asked, “or if it’s just hiding how ugly it is?”