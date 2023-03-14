City officials are determining the fate of eight row homes on the 500 block of North Plum Street after a fire ravaged the previously condemned properties.

Amber Strazzo, communications manager for the Mayor Danene Sorace's Office, said the fire damaged eight residential properties, 521 to 535 North Plum Street, which were all privately owned and condemned at different points between 2017 and August of 2019.

City officials condemned 527 N. Plum Street in 2017 while under construction, Strazzo said. 523, 525, 529, 531, 533, and 535 N. Plum St. were condemned in August 2019 due to structural issues caused by a "geological anomaly." 521 N. Plum St. was also condemned in August 2019 for sewage discharge into the back and side yards of the property.

Firefighters responded to the row home fire at around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The block is near the Lancaster Science Factory and Cork Factory Hotel. More than 20 emergency crews responded by 7 p.m., and Lancaster County-Wide Communications marked the fire under control by 8:33 p.m. Witnesses said the crews stayed to fight the fire into the early morning hours.

The fire displaced four adults and two children from the homes at 537 and 539 N. Plum St., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. Eight of those homes were previously condemned and deemed unfit for human habitation and occupancy," Strazzo wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon. "The remaining two homes were occupied at the time of the fire and two households were displaced and are being assisted to find new housing."

Strazzo said the city’s chief building code official is working with an engineering firm to determine what the next steps are after the investigations are finished. Efforts to reach Lancaster city fire chief Todd Hutchinson were not immediately successful Tuesday.

Neighbors react

Melanie Metzger, 45, lives across the street from the row homes and was home when she heard emergency vehicles approach Monday night. She said she saw smoke coming out of 532 N. Plum Street, which quickly spread down the lane of homes. Metzger said the people who had lived in the now condemned properties did not have time to get all of their belongings out, and the fires destroyed many of those possessions still in the homes.

She also wondered how the fire started, as city officials disconnected electricity and gas to the residences years ago. Lancaster Bureau of Police Sgt. Glenn Stoltzfus said there is an open investigation to the cause of the fire, but the unstable nature of some of the properties is prolonging the efforts.

Deborah Thompson, 65, who also lives across the street from the row homes, was surprised by how quickly and aggressively the fire spread to the neighboring properties. She said she has seen trespassers on the property in the past, but nothing significant since police put fences around the abandoned properties in 2019.

One of the properties, 523 N. Plum St., was listed for sale for $43,000 41 days ago, on the last day of January. Country Home Real Estate Broker Mindy Vance Bouman said the owner was still responsible for the mortgage after being evicted in 2019. Unable to pay both the mortgage and the cost of a new living space, he looked to short sell the property with Abba Loss Mitigation.

County records list the owner as Chanon Brinson, who spoke with LNP in 2019 after being evicted from his home, saying he and his wife were planning on selling their property on the row when the city evicted them from their residence. He said his insurance would not pay for damages from a sinkhole, especially one that was not directly on his property. This left him in the position of still paying a mortgage and losing the space he had raised his family in for decades.

Bouman said there was an investor who made an offer for the property, but the fire has brought the sale process to a halt. She said they will likely need to lower the price to have any hope of selling the property.