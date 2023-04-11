With cries of support in English and Spanish, Lancaster Latino residents on Tuesday called for the city to pass legislation intended to build more trust between the immigrant community and local law enforcement.

City Council member Janet Diaz started discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting around a potential ordinance called the Lancaster Trust Act, which is supported by immigrant advocacy group CASA. If it passes, the ordinance will prevent local law enforcement from questioning people about their immigration status and sharing that information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CASA officials, who held a news conference with immigrant residents outside of City Hall ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, said the act could also make immigrants feel safer about reporting crimes.

“Lancaster bolsters being a welcoming city, but many of its residents, especially immigrants, do not feel welcome,” said CASA Pennsylvania State Director Daniel Alvalle. “If Lancaster is truly a welcoming city, now is the time to show it.”

Georgia nonprofit Welcoming America designated Lancaster a “welcoming city” in 2019, which means Lancaster was recognized as a city with policies and programs that promote equity and inclusion. Immigrants, regardless of immigration status, make up 12.7% of the city’s population.

During the news conference, Diaz said she has received numerous calls from city residents who are worried their family faces threats of deportation by ICE. The Trust Act, she said, would establish greater trust between immigrant residents and the police.

“I think it’s time to not keep pushing this under the table,” Diaz said.

City Council approved official discussion on the Trust Act at its next meeting, April 25, but a potential vote would not happen until the following meeting on May 9. If the measure passes, the Trust Act is not intended to stop ICE from arresting people who are undocumented immigrants. Instead, it will prevent local law enforcement from working in collaboration with ICE agents.

Mexico natives Guadalupe Almanza and Gabriella Guzman have both lived in Lancaster for nearly 20 years and at the news conference and later during the City Council meeting shared their experiences with ICE. Guzman recalled emotionally her husband being detained last month for his immigration status.

“It was frustrating and painful to see how they had him as if he were a criminal or murderer,” Guzman said through a translator. “It is sad and unfortunate we cannot feel safe living in this beautiful town.”

Though her husband is now out of ICE custody, Guzman said she worries about coming into contact with a police officer.

Around 40 CASA members came to the City Council meeting directly after the news conference to reiterate their support of the Trust Act to elected officials.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said city police officers are not permitted to discuss a person’s immigration status or work with ICE under the city’s current policy. The policy, which Sorace said was established in 2018, is internal and will later be made public. Her office has never heard from someone who has had a police officer share their immigration status with ICE, Sorace said, so it was a “surprise” to hear resident experiences.

“I literally had this conversation with our chief just a couple of weeks ago, reaffirming this policy, and we had a conversation about making sure that all of our officers knew that we do not cooperate with ICE in any circumstance,” Sorace said. “We are a municipal police bureau. We are not an arm of the federal government. We do not take this lightly.”

If a person were to report such an experience to the city, Sorace said an investigation would be conducted. Council President Amanda Bakay said moving discussion to the next meeting gives officials time to investigate the incidents they heard about Tuesday.

York City also is working toward establishing a Trust Act, which was given executive approval in 2017 by former Mayor Kim Bracey before falling under solicitor review after Bracey left office. Lesley Paredes, CASA campaign communications specialist, said York’s Trust Act is not yet official.

Although not a Trust Act, Philadelphia has a similar policy that prevents law enforcement from questioning residents about their immigration status. According to a 2017 study by research and advocacy group Center for American Progress, crime rates fall with policies similar to the Trust Act.

Paredes said it will likely take several months for the legislation to become official if approved by council.