A man claims a Lancaster city police officer — who’s been sued twice in the past several years over excessive force claims — shot him in the back with a Taser and then falsified a report to justify using the weapon, according to a lawsuit the man filed.

The suit claims the officer’s body camera captured what really happened.

Ivan Ruiz-Rivera, 50, filed the federal civil rights suit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He’s seeking more than $350,000, plus punitive damages and other costs.

The suit names Officer Jacob Bingham, another officer by last name only, along with numerous officers identified as John Does, and the city. The city settled the other two suits naming Bingham, and another officer, without admitting wrongdoing.

The city declined comment on Ruiz-Rivera’s suit, citing its policy of not commenting on litigation.

According to the suit and other documents, Bingham arrived at Ruiz-Rivera’s Belmont Street home in Sunnyside just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2019, for a report of a man named Ivan assaulting a woman near a red SUV.

Bingham’s body camera footage, which LNP | LancasterOnline watched, shows him arriving in a patrol vehicle in the dark and looking in and around the SUV, but seeing nothing.

Ruiz-Rivera, apparently still near his house, asks who’s there, and when Bingham tells him it’s the police, Ruiz-Rivera tells him “So what? Leave.”

Bingham responds, “OK, well, I can’t help if I get called somewhere,” and asks, “Where are you?”

Ruiz-Rivera, shirtless and sweaty, becomes agitated, telling Bingham, “You guys caused enough (expletive) drama in my life in the past,” and again tells the officer to leave.

During their interaction, Ruiz-Rivera turns or walks toward his house and back toward Bingham a couple times, asking at one point, “You guys want problems, right?” with his arms outstretched.

Bingham asks who’s inside the home. Ruiz-Rivera, using an expletive, says “your mother” and tells Bingham to leave him alone.

Ruiz-Rivera then walks toward Bingham, saying, “I’m gonna attack you, too.” Bingham tells him he’s “going to get tased.”

Ruiz-Rivera says he doesn’t care and turns to walk away, at which point Bingham fires the Taser into Ruiz-Rivera’s back.

Ruiz-Rivera is then taken to the ground, handcuffed, arrested and taken to the police station.

The rest of Bingham’s body camera footage shows him and other officers investigating outside and trying to talk to the woman inside the house. At one point, Bingham tells someone that he punched Ruiz-Rivera in the face.

At another point, Bingham speaks by phone to the woman, who won’t answer the door, and tells her that Ruiz-Rivera was arrested because he “squared up to try to fight me.”

He calmly tells her police were there because someone reported that Ruiz-Rivera was abusing her.

“If I can see you, physically look at you, and see that you don't have physical injuries, then I can say I did my job, I talked to you and saw you and saw that you weren’t injured and then I can leave,” he said.

Ruiz-Rivera’s attorney, James E. Lee, of Philadelphia, acknowledged that his client was upset and disrespectful, but said that didn’t warrant his treatment.

“It’s clear from the body language that when they tased him, his back was turned and he was walking to his house,” Lee said Monday. “They tried to creatively state that he got into a fighting stance and turned around.”

While no charges were filed on the underlying domestic disturbance call, Ruiz-Rivera was charged with third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to a reduced summary-level grading of the charge last November and received no further penalty.

Lee said Ruiz-Rivera pleaded guilty because police had threatened to charge him with other crimes.

“He just wanted to get it over with. But it doesn’t mean the force used wasn’t excessive,” Lee said.

According to the suit, Ruiz-Rivera was left bloodied, bruised, battered and mentally affected. Lee said his client had prong marks from the Taser prongs and was bleeding from the head.

Bingham’s report said photographs were taken of Ruiz-Rivera’s injuries, which included the Taser prong entry points and a small cut on one ear; Ruiz-Rivera refused medical treatment.

The suit also accuses the city of having a “well-known and documented custom, policy and practice of not taking reasonable steps to properly train its police officers to not violate the constitutionally protected rights” of citizens.

Other suits

Bingham, who was hired in June 2015, was named in a suit stemming from a February 2018 arrest in which he and Officer Timothy Sinnott stopped Damon Burnside at a gas station after claiming to smell marijuana. The suit indicates Sinnott was the aggressor. Burnside claimed he suffered torn tendons as a result of the encounter. He was charged with marijuana possession, but it was dropped; the suit said none was found. The city settled for $100,000 in January 2020.

Bingham and Sinnott were also sued stemming from a March 2018 arrest. Ronald Brian Gray claimed Sinnott slammed his head into the ground three times and that Bingham stood on his legs while Sinnott handcuffed him during an arrest for marijuana possession outside his South Mary Street home. Gray suffered a hairline fracture in one of his knee replacements, neck and back contusions and has a scar on his head, the suit said. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession in May 2018. The city settled for $30,000 in May 2019.