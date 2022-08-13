Chester Stewart treasures his memories of life in the early 1960s as a young teenager in Lancaster city’s Seventh Ward southeast neighborhood.

“Crispus Attucks Community Center was pretty much the hub of the community. It had a recreational program where I volunteered after school, helping other kids on the playground. It was a busy building almost 24/7 during those days,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s love of music led him to the creation of an interracial doo-wop band known as The Tranells, whose members were mostly McCaskey High School students, including vocalists Joanie Stewart, who was Chester’s sister, Jimmy Jackson and Howard Washington. The musicians were Ernie Jamison, Harold Sheetz, Clyde Lucas, David McPhail, Harry Wilkerson, Al Gates and Buddy Gantz.

The band became a local sensation and went on to record its biggest hit, titled “Come On And Tell Me” at the Sound Plus Studio in Philadelphia.

This month Stewart will help celebrate both the past and present of the Seventh Ward by performing at the 7th Ward Reunion and Homecoming celebration, Aug. 26 to 29. The three-day multi-ethnic and intergenerational celebration is sponsored by the 7th Ward Oral History Project, African American Cultural Alliance, Crispus Attucks Community Center and the Spanish American Civic Association. All events are open to the public

“This celebration is going to look at the history of the southeast area of the city, the presence of Blacks and Hispanics there, how the people overcame barriers and became leaders in our community. We will celebrate their legacy and their contributions and fellowship together to celebrate all that is happening today,” said event spokesperson Derek Smith.

The homecoming celebration includes a Black and White Party, for which black and white attire is suggested, open to adults 18 and older, on Aug. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, 25 S. Queen St. Admission is $55 per person and includes dinner and live entertainment by local performers and a recreation of local music groups from the 1960s. The deadline for purchasing tickets is this Monday, Aug. 15, by calling Bonnie Glover at (717) 471-0411.

The Black and White Party will include a tribute to the late Leon “Buddy” Glover, School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal, who became known for his fervent pursuit of support for children and youth from disadvantaged communities. His career at the School District of Lancaster spanned three decades, serving as tutor, principal, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. He died in February 2021.

Other events include a free tour by car or bike around the Seventh Ward and surrounding neighborhoods Aug. 27 starting at 10 a.m. at Bright Side Baptist Church, 55 Hershey Ave., followed by a cookout in Pavilion 22 in the Kiwanis area of Lancaster County Central Park, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for the cookout are $25 per adult; $10 per teen; 11 and younger are free.

The festivities conclude Aug. 28 with worship, fellowship and refreshments at Pavilion 11 in Lancaster County Central Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

More information about the 7th Ward Homecoming Reunion and admission tickets is available at 7thwardoralhistory.org/7th-ward-reunion-info, or by calling (717) 285-2612. Contact Bonnie Glover at (717) 471-0411 for any payment questions.