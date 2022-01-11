The Lancaster Bureau of Fire has a new interim fire chief, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor Danene Sorace appointed Todd Hutchinson to lead the 76-member bureau as interim chief, the city said in a news release.

A native of Lancaster County, Hutchinson’s 25 years of experience spans across Lancaster County Fire and Emergency Services organizations in both career and volunteer settings, the city said. During that time, Hutchinson’s roles included being a company officer, chief fire officer, incident commander, and hazardous materials team leader.

Hutchinson has served in a variety of fire and emergency services positions including operations and administrative management. Prior to this appointment, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations of A Platoon as the shift commander.

Hutchinson will be stepping in for Fire Chief Scott Little, who will depart on Jan. 14 for the same position with the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department.