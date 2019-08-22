The Lancaster city and Mount Joy police departments have settled separate excessive force lawsuits filed against them last year for a combined $50,000.

Lancaster paid out $30,000 to Ronald Gray, who accused two officers of injuring him while trying to arrest him in 2018.

Mount Joy paid out $20,000 to Royal Marti, who said an officer verbally and physically harassed him in 2017 at a borough convenience store.

Both police departments denied the settlements admitted liability, according to documents LNP received through Right-to-Know requests.

From 2005 to 2015, Lancaster city paid out $1.1 million in 21 settled cases related to excessive force, with payouts ranging from $1,500 to $350,000. In 2013, Mount Joy paid $900,000 to settle an excessive force suit.

The $900,000 and $350,000 payouts were the top two largest settlements for excessive force lawsuits in Lancaster County in that time frame, according to an LNP report.

Lancaster case

The Lancaster case was filed against officers Jacob Bingham and Timothy Sinnott in October.

In that case, Gray alleged the officers tried to handcuff him after noticing remnants of marijuana in an ashtray at his South Mary Street home March 22, 2018.

Gray alleged Sinnott grabbed him around the neck and slammed his head into the ground and that Bingham stood on Gray’s legs while Sinnott handcuffed him. Gray suffered a hairline fracture in one of his knee replacements, neck and back contusions and has a scar on his head, according to the suit.

The case was settled after a settlement conference in the Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania on May 2. Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said the officers are still employed by the department.

Berkihiser said in an email he cannot comment on “a lawsuit involving the city or our officers.”

Gray’s attorney Brian Mildenberg said in a statement, “We were honored to represent (Ronald) Brian Gray in his excessive force civil rights claim and pleased that the matter has been resolved.”

Another excessive force suit against Bingham and Sinnott filed in January is pending.

The city has a Law Enforcement Liability policy with a $25,000 deducible per claim. The policy premium in 2019 is $234,282, according to Patrick Hopkins, business administrator.

Mount Joy case

The Mount Joy case was filed in February against Officer Jason Smith.

Marti, a Lebanon city council candidate at the time of the alleged incident, said Smith confronted him March 31, 2017, at the Turkey Hill at 325 W. Main St.

Marti alleged he saw a Manheim Borough police officer make a reckless turn out of the Turkey Hill parking lot, so he called police to report what happened. Smith confronted him, hit Marti’s phone from his hand and struck his face, according to the suit.

Marti signed the settlement agreement May 21.

Reached by phone Wednesday, he said he was not satisfied with the agreement.

“This had nothing to do with a monetary value,” said Marti, 24, of Ephrata.

“What he (Smith) did was obviously an abuse of power,” he said.

Smith is listed as an officer on the Mount Joy Borough Police Department's website. Chief Maurice Williams did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.