No charges will be filed against the two people who damaged a menorah early Saturday morning in downtown Lancaster city, according to a spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney.

Late Thursday afternoon, spokesman Sean McBryan said investigators reviewed video footage of the incident that caused damage to the menorah in Penn Square and determined that there is “no evidence suggesting either party intentionally damaged the structure.”

“Criminal intent is required to file any charges in every incident, and the video evidence suggests that this was simply not the case,” he said in an email.

Officials with the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster have previously described the incident as an accident.

Nearby surveillance footage at Penn Square shows the two people running to each other near the recently placed menorah around 1:35 a.m., said Miriam Baumgartner, board president of JCAL, which helped purchase the menorah along with Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College.

One of the people jumped into the other person’s arms to hug them, but the two then fell over into the 460-pound steel menorah, damaging it. The two then attempted to fix the menorah before walking away.

The incident was “clearly an accident,” said Baumgartner, who spoke with city police detectives Wednesday.

“We’re still grateful to the community for their outpouring of support,” she added. “I’m glad that we were able to find the truth. The cameras were there and now we know what really did happen. It was an accident.”

Baumgartner said the menorah may have fencing placed around it next year to prevent a similar accident. Lights have also since been placed around the menorah to make it more visible at night, and recent repairs to the installation have made it about 18 inches taller.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker posted on social media Wednesday that the menorah “was damaged by love & not by hate,” also criticizing previous LNP|LancasterOnline reporting on the matter. Smucker had not previously commented on the menorah being damaged.

The menorah was found heavily damaged Saturday morning. Police said at the time the damage appeared to have been done intentionally by vandals. Hundreds were in attendance to witness the menorah’s first lighting Sunday night, marking the beginning of Hanukkah.

A local blacksmith helped repair the menorah in time for Sunday night.

York artist Mark Lewin, who designed the menorah, temporarily removed it Tuesday for further repairs. Lewin described the incident which led to the menorah being damaged as a "happy accident" which helped make the piece more structurally sound after further repairs.