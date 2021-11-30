Whoever damaged a menorah placed in downtown Lancaster city didn’t appear to have done so intentionally, according to city police.

Nearby surveillance footage showed two people damaging the recently placed menorah at Penn Square around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The two were walking and fell into the 460-pound steel menorah, Mayor Danene Sorace said during Tuesday night's lighting ceremony. The two attempted to put the menorah back together but then walked away.

The damage to the menorah “did not appear to be from a deliberate act,” police said, though the people seen in the footage “seemed to be aware that they had caused damage.”

Police are still trying to identify the people in the footage. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact city police at 717-735-3301.

A city police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification as to whether the two people are facing charges.

“That it appears to not be a hate crime is good, I must admit,” said Miriam Baumgartner, board president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, which helped purchase the menorah along with Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College.

Baumgartner added that she hoped no one was accidentally injured by the menorah.

"It's not a light thing that's in the middle of the road for someone to stumble into," said Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, who led the first lighting of the menorah Sunday night.

Both Baumgartner and Paskoff said they wished to learn more about the investigation before commenting further.

The menorah was found heavily damaged later Saturday morning. Police said at the time the damage appeared to have been intentional.

A local blacksmith helped repair the menorah in time for the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday night. York artist Mark Lewin, who designed the menorah, temporarily removed it Tuesday to further repair it.

Spotlights have since been placed to make the menorah more visible at night, Baumgartner said. Lewin's repairs also made the menorah slightly taller.

Even if the damage was not done intentionally, Baumgartner said she appreciated support from the Lancaster community in the days since the vandalism was reported. Hundreds of people were present to witness the menorah's first lighting Sunday night.

Reporter Carter Walker contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.