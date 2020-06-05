Mayor Danene Sorace outlined approximately 18 commitments to improving the city police department, although many of them are policies that were put in place prior to the protest.

In a press conference with protesters, the Lancaster NAACP, city council members and clergy, Sorace announced new policies like the city police will hire an additional social worker and require all of its employees for the first time ever to attend anti-bias and anti-racism training.

“In this gap, the grief, the anger, the rage, the pain, the helplessness, the hopelessness have poured out on these street, and streets across America,” Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. “We are seeing the pandemic of COVID-19, a global pandemic, overshadowed by a disease that is not novel … that disease is systemic racism.”

Sorace later told LNP | LancasterOnline that most of the items she listed were measures the city had already taken prior to the protests, like banning chokeholds and strangleholds She said she reinforced the commitments during the press conference in response to protesters’ calls for action to alert them that they already exist, although she did not disclose that during her speech.

Blanding Watson, the president of the Lancaster branch of the NAACP, said many of the commitments Sorace mentioned were issues his organization had been advocating for and working with the city to implement, like the anti-racism and anti-bias training Sorace said she would institute. The city and police have been “open-minded for change,” he added.

“It might not be the answer for everything, but it’s a start,” Watson said.

Another commitment Sorace mentioned was sharing police disciplinary actions with City Council. Asked later if she would make public the names of officers who face disciplinary action, Sorace said that would be illegal and redirected a follow-up question about what statute makes it illegal to another city employee not present at the moment.

Pennsylvania’s open records law allows for disciplinary action to be kept confidential, but does not require it. Part of the national and local NAACP’s list of demands is that state’s amend their laws to allow this type of information to be public.

Sorace also announced that the city has arranged for a group of 20 protesters to meet with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pennsylvania) on Monday.

City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El called on Gov. Tom Wolf to visit Lancaster city and meet with its protesters. Wolf earlier this week walked with protesters in Harrisburg.

Protests continued Friday for a seventh day, with more than 250 faith leaders and parishioners gathering in Penn Square for a silent protest organized by interfaith advocacy organization POWER. These people of faith spread out along King and Queen streets, each of them approximately six-feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines.

Attendees spent the hour in the rain, maintaining silent prayer, and holding signs remembering black men and women who died from police brutality and racism, like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Clergy from more than two dozen Lancaster County faith organizations such as the East Chestnut Mennonite Church, Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Columbia, and the Congregation Shaarai Shomayim participated in Friday’s prayer and protest.

Many of the attendees then walked to the Lancaster city police department to join other protesters, who have been gathered in the area for the last week.

Carlos Jiminez, 22, of Lancaster city, who has emerged as a leader at the protests, said the policy changes and reaffirmations were a good first step, but that they weren’t being enforced “makes it even worse.”

“At this point we’ve been here [protesting] too many times,” Jiminez said.

“I have to feel hope,” he added.

The protests will continue this weekend, with a “family day” planned for Sunday at 11 a.m.