Lancaster City mayor Danene Sorace said Saturday that she cannot comment on Lancaster city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser's retirement because of an agreement between the two.

Her statement came one day after LNP|LancasterOnline published a story connecting the chief's retirement to a pro-Trump Facebook comment made by the chief's wife, according to the past president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

"As referenced in the LNP article, there is an agreement that legally binds Chief Berkihiser and me to not comment on the nature of the discussions we had, nor on the factors that led to his decision to retire," Sorace said in her statement.

Without going into any details of the agreement, Sorace added, "I also feel morally and ethically bound to the spirit of the agreement."

Berkihiser is a 26-year-veterean of of the Lancaster Bureau of Police and was named to head the department in 2018 by Sorace, who described him "in many ways ... Lancaster’s best-kept secret."

Berkihiser will retire at the end of the month, but Sorace said that a search to fill his position will begin this week and said that she is "only looking forward," now, adding "I am also unwavering in my commitment to the bureau itself -- insuring that they have a leader committed to their ongoing success in every facet of policing."

The annoncement also came three weeks after a Lancaster city police officer shot and killed a man after the man charged at him with a knife on Sept. 13.

Sorace said that the next police chief will need to have exemplary law enforcement experience, along with a list of other traits, including commitment to transparency and accountability, and demonstrable ability to build and sustain public trust.

She also said that she is exploring the possibility of an interim chief "as this process will certainly take several months."

Read the mayor's full statement below.

Now that we are in a position to find a new Chief to lead the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, I am only looking forward, firm in my commitment to ensure that we emerge stronger and more united as a community. I am also unwavering in my commitment to the bureau itself — ensuring that they have a leader committed to their ongoing success in every facet of policing.



This week, the search will begin. I will be sharing a process for conducting the search for a new Chief for feedback and refinement. There will be continuous opportunity for key stakeholder input along the way as we work to develop a search plan and identify the characteristics of the next Chief of Police.



As for the characteristics of the next Chief, let me begin with sharing some of my priorities. He or she, in addition to exemplary law enforcement experience, must possess:

-An unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability

-Strong interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated commitment to cultivating and sustaining relationships within the department and community

-A demonstrable ability to build and sustain public trust

-An ability to develop and implement shared goals in the areas of community relations, training, leadership development and recruitment, as well as best practices within policing

-An unquestionable commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.



In the meantime, I am also exploring the possibility of an interim chief to provide leadership and support to members of the Police Bureau as this process will certainly take several months.



I look forward to continuing to provide updates regarding the work underway."

-- Mayor Danene Sorace