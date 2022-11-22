Lancaster city property owners would see the first real estate tax increase since 2019 on top of higher fees for trash, water and sewer under Mayor Danene Sorace’s proposed 2023 budget.

Higher debt service payments, increasing costs for medical insurance and inflation overall were cited by Sorace as she unveiled a proposed 8% property tax. The city held the real estate tax flat for the past three years, at 11.7 mills. Sorace’s budget calls for increasing that by .94 mills, to 12.64 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the rate would be $1,264.

“Unfortunately, this year is a year with a proposed tax increase after four years of not raising taxes for the longest duration with no tax increase since at least 2006,” Sorace said during a Tuesday city council meeting.

The tax increase will help the city finance its staff, Sorace said, particularly in the police and fire departments where the greatest staffing expenses are. Public safety is expected to receive $42.5 million under the new budget, which is a 1.6% increase from 2022.

“Our largest revenue source, property taxes, does not cover the cost of public safety, a core municipal service that residents and visitors alike depend on every day, 24 hours a day. This is not a new phenomenon — public safety expenses have outstripped property tax revenues since the 1990s,” Sorace said.

Property taxes are the only tax the city has control over, Sorace said, and they’re expected to make up 46%, or $33.3 million, of the proposed budget. The mayor emphasized the need for state law to change to allow the municipality to control other tax rates to raise revenue from other sources.

City Council President Amanda Bakay echoed Sorace, saying it’s not a surprise a tax boost is being considered. She said the city’s history has shown a real estate tax increase is the only way it can raise revenue and that won’t change without amending state law.

The biggest challenge with a tax increase, Bakay said, is communicating the change to residents. She said that will involve breaking down what the city needs to do to maintain its services and what it could mean in the long run if it doesn’t.

Last year, bond savings and American Rescue Plan Act money kept the city from raising taxes. Sorace said ARPA was not enough this year as the city plans “for the cliff ahead,” referring to 2024 when ARPA funds will end.

City officials knew real estate taxes would eventually need to rise, Sorace said, to balance out the one-time rescue funds granted to the city. Sorace also proposed setting aside $6 million in federal recovery money to help fill the budget gap, which the city expects to do again in 2024.

Higher fees for all households

City households could also face a total $220 fee increase for all municipal services, which Sorace attributed to the expired bond savings and state compliance mandates. That includes a $96 increase in sewer, $80 increase in water, and $24 increase in solid waste and recycling fees.

If approved, it would mean ratepayers will have seen their annual fees climb by more than $450 over four years.

For the city’s 2020 budget, fees on water, sewer and trash were raised to $51.17 per quarter, collectively, or $204.68 over a full year. The 2021 budget increased trash fees by $20 per year, and for 2022, the trash fees rose by $32 for the year, and stormwater fees increased, on average by $3 per 1,000 square feet of impervious surface, going from $59 to $62.

While service fees are rising, Sorace said the city will not make any money off of the increased costs.

Sorace said the city plans to continue applying for grants to “help offset or leverage general fund expenditures,” such as long-term projects. She cited the city’s lead abatement program and increasing bike infrastructure as two projects that have received grant funding.

Bakay said the city will take a “deep dive” into the proposed budget on Dec. 10 to further explain each budget line item before later taking a vote. The budget will also be posted on the city website – cityoflancasterpa.com – for public review. Tuesday's council meeting can be viewed here.