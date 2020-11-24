Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace has selected an interim chief for the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the city announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

John T. Bey, a chief master sergeant in the Air National Guard and a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, will be presented to city council at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

If granted the council's approval, he could join the city police department as soon as Dec. 7.

“As mayor I have committed to build a stronger and more equitable Lancaster, block by block," Sorace said in the release. "The foundation of this requires public safety. And public safety is built on the trust between the community and the police. We have work to do, and we need a steady hand to lead our bureau and build the bonds of trust within our community. I believe John Bey can help us move forward."

The announcement comes almost a month after former chief Jarrrad Berkihiser gave his final radio call. His retirement was announced abruptly on Oct. 2.

City officials said they will soon begin a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.

Bey was introduced to city council last week after a thorough background investigation, according to the release. He recently retired from his position as the superintendent of the 193rd Special Operations Comptroller Flight, 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Middletown.

On Bey's LinkedIn account, he highlights his extensive law enforcement background, with expertise in community policing, police and media relations, interpersonal communications and hate/bias incidents, among many other law-enforcement related traits.

This wouldn't be Bey's first time as a chief of police. From October 2014 to May 2017, he served as the police chief for the Middletown Bureau Police Department, according to the release.

He joined Middletown police after 25 years with the state police, serving in a variety of supervisory roles, the city said, including patrol unit supervisor, patrol section commander and criminal investigation section commander.

Bey also served as a negotiator for the Special Emergency Response Team and was a leader with the Heritage Affairs and Recruitment and Special Services officers, where he investigated hate crimes and bias crimes across the state, the city said.

Bey is a Elizabethtown College graduate, holding a bachelor of arts degree in corporate communications, and graduated from the FBI National Academy and the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy. He's served in the military since 1986, the city said.

“I am deeply committed to a public, transparent, national search for a permanent Chief of Police, and Chief Bey shares my commitment to that process, which he knows our community must do to succeed,” Sorace said.