Update: Police said on Thursday that Eshbach was located and is in good health.

On Wednesday, Lancaster city police asked the public for help in finding a man who was missing since last week.

Gregory Eshbach, 36, was last seen by his family March 9, police said in a news release.

Eshbach, who was described as being 5-foot-6 and about 200 pounds, was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black Nike shoes.

A missing person report was filed Monday, police said.

On Thursday morning, March 17, police said that he was located and in good health. No other information was available.