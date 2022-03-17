Gregory Eshbach

Gregory Eshbach

 Lancaster Bureau of Police

Update: Police said on Thursday that Eshbach was located and is in good health. 

On Wednesday, Lancaster city police asked the public for help in finding a man who was missing since last week.

Gregory Eshbach, 36, was last seen by his family March 9, police said in a news release.

Eshbach, who was described as being 5-foot-6 and about 200 pounds, was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black Nike shoes.

A missing person report was filed Monday, police said.

On Thursday morning, March 17, police said that he was located and in good health. No other information was available. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next