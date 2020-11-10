Lancaster city police are looking for a city man they say shot at another person on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:22 p.m. Sunday near West Strawberry and West Mifflin streets, police said.

A person at the scene told officers they were shot at by Jay Farley, 30, who lives in the 400 block of Lafayette Street, police said.

The person wasn't struck by the gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

Officers found a shell casing at the scene and canvassed the area for other casings or surveillance video, police said.

Officers learned that Farley had fled his house and were unable to find him there, police said.

Farley is wanted for felony charges of aggravated assault and persons not to possess firearms, four misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and a summary charge of discharge of firearms in Lancaster city, according to police.

Anyone with information on Farley's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300. Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All callers can remain anonymous.

