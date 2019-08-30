A man who was wanted for a March 2018 attempted homicide in Reading city crashed into a Lancaster city police car head-on before being arrested on a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Tellin Cintron, 39, with a last known address of Lancaster city, was arrested near North Plum and Hamilton streets around 12:44 p.m., August 29, after police found him in a red Ford Focus, according to police.

When an officer pulled up next to Cintron's car, trying to keep him from pulling away, Cintron put the Focus in reverse, hit a tree and then scraped the police car as he drove forward, police said.

While driving down Hamilton Street, Cintron crossed the double yellow line and hit another police car head-on, according to police.

The officer complained of head and neck pain and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Cintron refused medical treatment, police said, and will be charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, criminal mischief, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

In Reading city, Cintron is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of a weapon, court dockets show.

Cintron was charged after a deal to buy an SUV went south, according to the Reading Eagle, stabbing a man multiple times in the arms and torso before standing over him and saying, "You're dead."

The man was able to drive himself to Reading Hospital and was treated for numerous cuts to the head, arms and torso, the newspaper reported.

