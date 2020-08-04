A Lancaster city man turned himself in to police two years after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to an attempted homicide.

Freddys Dionicio-Gomez, 35, arrived at the lobby of the Lancaster Bureau of Police station Tuesday, Aug. 4, with his attorney.

On Jan. 2, 2018, Dionicio-Gomez fired around a dozen shots outside of a private club on Pershing Avenue after he and another man had been kicked out of earlier in the night. One shot hit a security guard in the arm, police said.

After being removed from the club, Dionicio-Gomez threatened the security guard, and told him he would return with a gun and shoot him.

A short time later, Dionicio-Gomez did return with a gun and attempted to shoot another person at the club, police said.

The security guard was able to intervene, though Dionicio-Gomez attempted to shoot him in the head. He sustained powder burns on his face because the gun was discharged so close to his face, police said.

The gun was fired 10 to 12 times, police said, and struck two occupied structures: the club and a home. The security guard was also struck once in the arm.

Police said Dioncio-Gomez fled.

Police were able to identify Dionicio-Gomez and charged him with attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

A preliminary hearing for Dionicio-Gomez is scheduled for Aug. 12, online court records said. Bail information was not available.

