A Lancaster city man was found to have multiple "up-skirting" videos on his phone after police arrested him downtown on Monday for assaulting a woman while trying to record up her skirt, Lancaster city police said.

Officers were called at 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the 300 block of Grant Street after a woman screamed for help because a man walked up behind her, pulled up her skirt and held a phone close to her body, police said.

Two bystanders that heard the woman scream grabbed the man and held him until officers arrived, police said. The woman didn't know the man.

The man, identified as Ricardo Hernandez-Franqui, 28, of the first block of West Strawberry Street, was arrested and officers took his LG cell phone as evidence, police said.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit were granted a search warrant for the phone and found numerous "surreptitious videos of female buttocks," police said.

Detectives found a video from the incident on Monday, police said, and also found a video from a similar incident that was reported on Aug. 26.

In the Aug. 26 video, Hernandez-Franqui walked up behind two women in the 300 block of North Prince Street, bumped into one and put his phone under her dress while recording, police said. Hernandez-Franqui then ran from the scene.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, police charged Hernandez-Franqui with a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime and a summary offense of harassment in both incidents, police said.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Bruce Roth scheduled for Oct. 6.

Police ask that anyone with information on these assaults or incidents that have not yet been reported contact an officer by calling 717-664-1180.

