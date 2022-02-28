A Lancaster city man abused a dog for months last year, abandoning it in “appalling” conditions to the point that it was starving to death, according to city police.

Cesar Emilio Zamot, 27, left the dog starving inside his residence in the 200 block of Coral Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The dog, named Princess, had been in Zamot’s care since July or August 2021, during which time he failed to feed and groom her and did not provide her medical care or adequate shelter, police said.

Veterinary reports showed Princess had several conditions including multiple breast tumors and possibly tapeworms that, having been left untreated, caused her to suffer severe bodily injury.

Zamot told police he was aware Princess was in need of immediate medical care, including tumors and the smell of infection when she urinated, but had failed to take action, according to the affidavit.

Officers inspected Zamot’s residence in October after receiving reports of suspected animal abuse, finding the conditions inside “appalling,” police said. Animal feces and urine were present on every floor, and trash and food were scattered everywhere. The residence’s floors and ceilings had water damage that included holes large enough to see through, and the smell, which included animal waste, mold and rotten food was “overpowering.” The residence was also infested with fleas and other insects and pests.

Princess was found in a severely emaciated state, appearing to be starving to death with her ribs, spine and hip bones clearly showing, police said. She also walked with a limp, had infections in both of her eyes and was covered in fleas.

Police and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized Princess to provide her emergency medical care. The affidavit did not provide information about her current status.

Zamot was charged Friday with one felony and two misdemeanor animal cruelty-related offenses. He had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, court records show.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Zamot.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.